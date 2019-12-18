Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTXX LN) Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Dec-2019 / 18:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 191.3797 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4035239 CODE: MTXX LN ISIN: LU1650490474 ISIN: LU1650490474 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTXX LN Sequence No.: 36260 EQS News ID: 939677 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2019 12:15 ET (17:15 GMT)