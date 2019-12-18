Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2019) - Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV: DHR) (the "Company" or "Discovery Harbour") is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions put forth at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on December 17, 2019 have been approved. In addition to the approval of the Company's rolling stock option plan and the appointment of Manning Elliott LLP, Accountants & Business Advisors as auditor for the ensuing year, the number of directors was set at five and the shareholders elected the following directors of the Company:

Mark Fields - President and Chief Executive Officer, and Director of the Company since March 2009;





Richard Gilliam - Director of the Company since April 2013;





Andrew Hancharyk - Director of the Company since September 2010;





Jason Cubitt - Director of the Company since December 2018; and





Rodney Stevens - Vice President and Director of the Company since July 2019.

Mark Fields has been appointed the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, having previously served these roles in an interim capacity.

Rodney Stevens has been appointed the Vice President of the Company to assume a leading role in the finance and marketing activities of the Company. Mr. Stevens is a Chartered Financial Analyst ("CFA") charterholder with over a decade of experience in the capital markets, first as an investment analyst with Salman Partners Inc. and subsequently as a merchant and investment banker. While at Salman Partners, he became a top-rated analyst by StarMine on July 17, 2007 for the metals and mining industry. Mr. Stevens was also a Portfolio Manager registered with Wolverton Securities Ltd. and over the course of his career, he has been instrumental in assisting in financings and mergers and acquisitions activities worth over $1 billion in transaction value.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.discoveryharbour.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DISCOVERY HARBOUR RESOURCES CORP.

"Mark Fields"

Mark Fields

President and Chief Executive Officer

Discovery Harbour Resources Corp.

Tel: (604) 681-3170

Fax: (604) 681-3552

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50912