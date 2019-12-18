St. Louis LASIK Leader Brinton Vision Is First in State to Offer Light Adjustable Lens

A Light Adjustable Lens offers the highest chance of 20/20 outcome. St. Louis LASIK patients who also have cataracts may be candidates for the procedure at Brinton Vision

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2019 / Brinton Vision, a leading St. Louis LASIK and vision correction practice, has become the first eye surgery center in the state of Missouri to offer the revolutionary Light Adjustable Lens (LAL) for cataract and refractive lens exchange (RLE) patients. The advanced technology, developed by RxSight, is approved for cataract patients who also have corneal astigmatism (at least 0.75 diopters) and no preexisting macular disease, and is the first and only implantable lens that can be adjusted post-surgically.

The LAL facilitates greater customization of treatment for St. Louis vision correction patients over age 50 seeking RLE or cataract surgery. Made of a photosensitive material, the lens can be precisely adjusted after implantation via targeted ultraviolet (UV) light to improve visual outcomes. Dr. Jason P. Brinton, founder of Brinton Vision, said the advanced technology opens up avenues of treatment not previously available to patients seeking LASIK and cataract surgery.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jgsaAW9SBiw&feature=youtu.be

"For many patients, cataracts aren't the only condition affecting their vision. They may also have myopia, hyperopia or astigmatism," Dr. Brinton said. "The Light Adjustable Lens is unique in that I can address more than just the cataracts, and my patients can experience better vision than they may have thought possible. This is a game-changer for cataract surgery patients."

A study of 600 subjects by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found that patients who received the LAL were 200 percent more likely to achieve 20/20 vision without glasses than patients who received a standard monofocal interocular lens (IOL).

How the Light Adjustable Lens (LAL) Procedure Works

During the LAL procedure, cataract lens removal and implant surgery are performed in one procedure. The surgeon carefully removes the cataract, then implants the new lens. Most patients will return to everyday life the next day with clear vision.

After an initial follow-up visit, the surgeon may recommend adjustments to the power of the lens to further improve the sharpness of vision. This is achieved by delivering UV light to the lens using a Light Delivery Device (LDD) designed for this purpose. The treatment, which employs UV light to adjust the shape of the lens, takes just 90 seconds and is painless and non-invasive.

