SSA Public Relations: Phillip Sarofim UCLA Scholarship Endowment Names Maria D. as First Recipient of Its Annual Financial Aid Award

Scholarship for UCLA undergraduates will help childhood cancer survivor and Dreamer student pursue a career in pediatric oncology

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2019 / The Phillip Sarofim UCLA Scholarship Endowment has announced Maria D. as its inaugural recipient for the 2019-2020 academic year. Established in 2019 by Phillip Sarofim, a private investment executive and chief executive officer of Trousdale Ventures, LLC, the scholarship endowment was created as an annual funding source for undergraduate students facing the often-prohibitive costs that prevent many from completing their education. Administered by the UCLA Financial Aid and Scholarships Office, the Phillip Sarofim UCLA Scholarship Endowment supports UCLA students, including those facing cancer.

Phillip Sarofim with Scholarship recipient Maria D.

A resident of Lancaster, California, Maria grew up as an undocumented child. She was a high school sophomore with her own dream of attending UCLA to study nursing when the DREAM Act passed in 2012. The California DREAM Act enabled her to apply for financial aid and scholarships that made attending UCLA possible.

"Being a UCLA student provides me with the opportunity to discover answers to the many questions I had as a cancer patient. I am grateful for the financial assistance the Phillip Sarofim UCLA Scholarship Endowment provided to help me pursue my academic career," said Maria, who aspires to become a pediatric oncology nurse.

"The scholarship is awarded not upon points or technique but finding the candidate who represents the Trousdale Ventures' motto upon which our firm was founded, that we struggle through adversity to touch the stars - per ardua ad astra. Maria is an outstanding student whose character and determination truly reflects this philosophy and we are proud to assist her as she embarks on a successful career in health services," said Sarofim.

In addition to forming the UCLA scholarship fund, Sarofim, a stage II Hodgkin's lymphoma survivor, is dedicated to supporting cancer research through other prestigious institutions.

