Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2019) - Dakshidin Corporation and its wholly owned division Whitechapel Holdings Inc. announced the establishment of Whitechapel Australia Pty Ltd.



The new company will act as the importer of Whitechapel's Laughing Frogs CBD products for the Australian market. The Australian company will also apply for a license to grow and distribute hemp in Australia; the Australian hemp market is in the early stages of development and the growing experience of Whitechapel Holdings USA subsidiary Runnymede Farms will be of great value as the market develops.



Whitechapel Australia Pty Ltd director William Hatton said, "The opportunity for Whitechapel Australia to be the exporter of the Queen Garnet Plum line of products to America for distribution exclusively by Whitechapel USA and in turn to import the Laughing Frogs CBD line of products into Australia and indeed Asia was a no brainer. A license to grow hemp here in Australia will allow us to establish Whitechapel Australia as a trusted manufacturer of not just CBD products but in time we hope to get a license to become a grower of medical marijuana also."



"Australia is the gateway to Asia," stated Dakshidin CEO Chris Haigh. "It has a small but sophisticated consumer population, Australia punches way above its weight economically and don't forget that the markets of Indonesia, Vietnam and of course China are all 'local neighbors'. We believe that we will find the market for our health and wellness CBD products in Australia is very similar to the consumers in the USA. They simply want the health benefits associated with high quality, all-natural CBD health and wellness products."



About Whitechapel Australia Pty Ltd

Whitechapel Australia Pty Ltd is located in Surfers Paradise Queensland and is an importer/exporter of nutraceutical and CBD health and wellness products; and is applying for a license to grow Hemp..



About Dakshidin Corporation (OTC Pink: DKSC) & Whitechapel

Whitechapel Holdings Inc. has positioned itself as an innovator in the emerging CBD and cannabis-derived products and services industry. The company is driven by three pillars of thought that guide the development of the business:

Cannabis prohibition is approaching its inevitable end, Cannabis & CBD are conventional products used by a broad spectrum of consumers, Trusted brands will be the future of the cannabis industry.

