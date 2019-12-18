

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After ending the previous session modestly higher, stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Wednesday. Despite the choppy trading, the tech-heavy Nasdaq inched up to a new record closing high.



The major averages eventually ended the day on opposite sides of the unchanged line. While the Nasdaq inched up 4.38 points or 0.1 percent to 8,827.73, the Dow dipped 27.88 points or 0.1 percent to 28,239.28 and the S&P 500 edged down 1.38 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 3,191.14.



The choppy trading on Wall Street came as the news the U.S. and China have agreed on a phase one trade deal has helped maintain positive sentiment, but traders seem reluctant to make significant moves.



Traders generally remained optimistic about an eventual trade deal throughout the negotiations, and the actual agreement on a deal has subsequently not led to much further upside.



However, traders have also largely refrained from cashing in on the recent strength in the markets amid signs of continued strength in the U.S. economy.



Overall trading activity remained light throughout the day, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping some traders on the sidelines.



Reports on weekly jobless claims, existing home sales and personal income and spending may attract attention in the coming days as traders look for the next major catalyst to drive the markets.



Traders also kept an eye on developments on Capitol Hill, where House Democrats are expected to vote to impeach President Donald Trump.



Sector News



Most of the major sectors ended the day showing only modest moves, contributing to the lackluster close by the broader markets.



Natural gas stocks extended the substantial upward move seen over the past two weeks, however, with the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index jumping by 1.6 percent.



The index climbed further off the nearly fifteen-year closing low set earlier this month, ending the session at its best closing level in almost three months.



The continued strength among natural gas stocks came despite a decrease by the price of the commodity, as natural gas for January delivery fell $0.033 to $2.286 per million BTUs.



Gold, oil service, and commercial real estate stocks also saw notable strength on the day, while some weakness was visible among transportation and housing stocks.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.5 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.2 percent.



The major European markets also ended the day mixed. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index crept up by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index fell by 0.5 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries moved to the downside after ending the previous session roughly flat. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 3.5 basis points at 1.924 percent.



Looking Ahead



Trading on Thursday may be impacted by reaction to reports on weekly jobless claims, existing home sales and leading economic indicators.



