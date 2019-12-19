Windstream Selects Actiontec's Optim Managed Service Assurance Platform and F-Secure SENSE to Deliver Connected Home Security

All-encompassing security solution integrates network and cloud security, router security and endpoint protection to offer complete protection for the connected home, IoT and on-the-go

SANTA CLARA, California, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Actiontec Electronics announced that Windstream, a leading provider of advanced network communications, has selected its Optim Managed Service Assurance Platform and F-Secure SENSE to deliver advanced connected home security services. The solution provides an integrated, cloud-based platform to deliver fast, secure Wi-Fi and protect subscriber homes from 21st century cyber threats.

"We're pleased to be working with Actiontec and F-Secure to address customers' increasing need to protect their end devices, data and home networks through the launch of Kinetic Secure," said Joe Johnson, Vice President Kinetic Product Development and Management at Windstream. "F-Secure is a global leader in cyber security and the integration with Actiontec's Optim platform provides the flexibility and scalability we need to streamline deployment and provide a great, safe Internet experience for adults and children alike."

"There's an urgent need for increased security in connected homes, particularly to protect IoT devices such as smart TVs, smart thermostats, connected gaming consoles, security cameras and other smart appliances that do not run security software. With Optim's Advanced Security provided by F-Secure, the home router can protect every device connected to it, including vulnerable IoT devices", says Paul Palmer, Business Development Director at F-Secure.

Optim Advanced Security provided by F-Secure uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to create a secure network for the home. It safeguards homes and families from harmful web pages, hacking, spyware, phishing, unprotected IoT devices and other cyber security threats.

"With F-Secure and Optim, Windstream has a single integrated platform to manage the health, performance and security of their subscriber networks. The enhanced security services and parental controls protect families from the latest online threats, giving families peace of mind while embracing more connected home services," said Francisco Moreno, Director of Product Management at Actiontec Electronics.

F-Secure security features are tightly integrated into the Optim platform and Optim agent that resides in the home gateway or router. Service providers like Windstream can activate security services on any Optim-enabled gateway without having to upgrade the firmware or swap out hardware. Further, Optim's agent is hardware agnostic and is currently running on a variety of Wi-Fi routers and gateways.

In addition to security services, the Optim Managed Assurance Platform provides a suite of Wi-Fi management, self-service tools, big data analytics, speed verification tools and more. It gives providers a unified view of subscriber homes, along with real-time and historical visibility into Wi-Fi performance for quick and effective troubleshooting.

