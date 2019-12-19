Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 19.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 929138 ISIN: US00846U1016 Ticker-Symbol: AG8 
Frankfurt
18.12.19
15:52 Uhr
74,80 Euro
-0,16
-0,21 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,87
75,47
18.12.
74,87
75,21
18.12.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC74,80-0,21 %