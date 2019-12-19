Technavio has been monitoring the global gene panel market and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.72 billion during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of about 18% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 149-page research report with TOC on "Gene Panel Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), by Product (Small panel testing and Large panel testing), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024."

The growing use of gene panels in cancer-targeted therapies and rising use of direct-to-consumer tests is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in research activities to develop targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. This is driving the demand for gene panels as they are used in the development of targeted therapies for cancer. Gene panel testing provides a wide range of benefits such as providing the genetic basis of an individual's response to therapy. NGS-based gene panel tests are becoming popular as the first choice for cancer care as they are cost-effective, provide genomic data in a short time, and examine only clinically important genes. This is driving the use of gene panels to evaluate effective treatments for cancer, which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Gene Panel Market Companies:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Life sciences and applied markets, Diagnostics and genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The company offers ClearSeq Comprehensive Cancer, ClearSeq Inherited Disease Panel, ClearSeq RNA Kinome, and OneSeq CNV Backbone SureSelect Custom Panels.

ArcherDx Inc.

ArcherDx Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Products and Services. The company offers FusionPlex, VariantPlex, LiquidPlex, Immunoverse, and Custom Panels.

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd. is headquartered in China and operates under various business segments, namely Molecular Genetics, Sequencing Services, Mass Spectrometry, and Pharma Solutions. The company offers SENTIS Oncology, Oseq Hereditary Cancer Panel, and Oseq Solid Tumor Panels.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Eurofins Scientific SE is headquartered in Luxembourg and offers products through the following business segments: Western Europe, North America, and ROW. The company offers a targeted gene panel, INVIEW Panel Products.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. is headquartered in Switzerland and offers products through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The company offers AVENIO NGS Oncology Assays and RealTime ready Human Reference Gene Panel.

Gene Panel Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Small panel testing

Large panel testing

Gene Panel Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

