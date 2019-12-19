

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Wednesday halted the three-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 110 points or 3.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,020-point plateau and it may tick lower again on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is roughly flat amid a lack of catalysts and ahead of the holiday season. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.



The SCI finished slightly lower on Wednesday following losses from the properties and oil and insurance companies, while the financials came in mixed.



For the day, the index fell 5.38 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 3,017.04 after trading between 3,011.72 and 3,033.23. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 0.66 points to end at 1,709.44.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.51 percent, while Bank of China shed 0.27 percent, China Construction Bank rose 0.14 percent, China Merchants Bank climbed 1.31 percent, China Life Insurance skidded 1.02 percent, Ping An Insurance eased 0.17 percent, PetroChina lost 0.51 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) dipped 0.20 percent, China Shenhua Energy sank 0.57 percent, Gemdale declined 0.83 percent, Poly Developments retreated 0.81 percent and China Vanke was down 0.46 percent.



The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks showed a lack of direction on Wednesday and eventually ended on opposite sides of the unchanged line.



The Dow shed 27.88 points or 0.10 percent to 28,239.28, while the NASDAQ rose 4.38 points or 0.05 percent to 8,827.73 and the S&P 500 fell 1.38 points or 0.04 percent to 3,191.14.



The choppy trading on Wall Street came as the news the U.S. and China have agreed on a trade deal has helped maintain positive sentiment, and traders have largely refrained from cashing in on the recent strength in the markets amid signs of continued strength in the U.S. economy.



Overall trading activity remained light throughout the day, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping some traders on the sidelines.



Crude oil futures ended little changed Wednesday after Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed a smaller than expected decline in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for January ended down a penny at $60.93 a barrel.



