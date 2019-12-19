

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Daimler AG and BMW AG decided to withdraw their joint car-sharing service from North America and cease operations in London, Brussels and Florence, effective February 29, 2020, citing rising operating costs and low ridership.



SHARE NOW, a joint venture of the two German automakers, currently operates in New York City, Montreal, Seattle, Washington, DC, and Vancouver.



SHARE NOW said it will focus on the remaining 18 European cities. It believe these markets show the clearest potential for profitable growth and mobility innovation.



