The adoption of cloud-based services is high in the defense sector as several defense agencies do not have a security infrastructure. Also, the defense sector is a prime target for cybercrime, which makes it imperative for military organizations to adopt a robust cybersecurity program. With the rising adoption of cloud-based services and cloud data security concerns, demand for military cybersecurity solutions will likely increase during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the adoption of AI and machine learning will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Military Cybersecurity Market: High Adoption of AI and Machine Learning

The adoption of AI-based solutions is growing at a faster rate in developed countries due to the presence of advanced infrastructure. Also, market vendors are increasing their R&D efforts in machine learning and AI to improve the productivity of their solutions. The adoption of AI and machine learning will reduce the possibility of human error, resulting in effective cybersecurity solutions. This will have a positive influence on the growth of the global military cybersecurity market during the forecast period.

"Emergence of IoT analytics and the advent of cloud computing will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Military Cybersecurity Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global military cybersecurity marketbytype (network security, data security, identity access, and cloud security) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas region led the market in 2018, followed by APAC and EMEA, respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the increased adoption of connected devices and IoT in the military sector in the region.

