Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 19.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1ML7J ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1 Ticker-Symbol: VNA 
Xetra
18.12.19
17:35 Uhr
46,830 Euro
+0,190
+0,41 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX-30
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
VONOVIA SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VONOVIA SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,670
46,940
18.12.
46,760
46,930
18.12.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HEMBLA
HEMBLA AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HEMBLA AB20,150-0,25 %
VONOVIA SE46,830+0,41 %