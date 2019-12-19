

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Vonovia SE (DAIMF), a German residential property company, announced Wednesday that it has requested compulsory acquisition of the remaining shares in Hembla AB. The company has also requested Hembla Board of Directors to apply for the delisting of B-shares from Nasdaq Stockholm.



It was on November 7 that Vonovia, through its unit HomeStar InvestCo AB, announced a mandatory cash offer to buy Hembla's all outstanding B-shares at a price of 215 Swedish kronor per share.



As of December 10, Vonovia held 6.14 million A-shares and 81.28 million B-shares in Hembla, corresponding to approximately 95.3 percent of the total voting rights and approximately 94.1 percent of the share capital in Hembla.



