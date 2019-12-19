

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canada-based Montpak International Inc. is recalling certain veal and lamb products that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United Sates, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS stated.



The recall involves around 2,804 pounds of veal and lamb products. These include the veal bone, cutlet items, and lamb carcasses that were imported on December 4, 2019. The affected products bear establishment number 'CANADA 96' in the Canadian mark of inspection or 'EST 1809' on the box. These recalled products were shipped to distributors in New Jersey, New York, and Virginia.



FSIS noted that some recalled product may be in distributors' refrigerators or freezers. The agency urged them not to distribute to retailers and to throw away or return to the place of purchase.



The company and the health agency have not received any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these recalled products.



The latest USDA recall is Class I, which indicates a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.



In other instances, FSIS recently warned against certain chicken soup products imported from Canada due to misbranding and the presence of allergens. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency notified FSIS that Canada-based Canyon Creek Soup Co. Ltd. recalled its chicken soup products after receiving consumer complaints.



