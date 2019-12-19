

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch jobless rate remained stable in November, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The ILO jobless rate for the 15-75 year old age group was at a seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent in November, the same rate as seen in October.



The number of unemployed persons rose by an average of 1,000 to 324,000 in November.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 years, came in at 7.3 percent in November, unchanged from the previous month.



