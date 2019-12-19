ESI Group (Paris:ESI), leader and pioneer in virtual prototyping solutions, announces today its provisional financial communication agenda for 2020:

Event Date 2019 Full Year Sales February 13th, 2020 2019 Full Year Results March 23rd, 2020 2020 First Quarter Sales May 12th, 2020 Annual General Meeting June 25th, 2020 2020 Half Year Sales and Results September 10th, 2020 2020 Third Quarter Sales October 27th, 2020

Indicative schedule which may be subjected to modification. With some exceptions, press releases are distributed after the financial markets closure.

Important note: change in fiscal year closing

The annual general meeting on July 18, 2019 voted to approve a resolution to close the company's fiscal year on December 31 of each year. Accordingly, fiscal 2019 will run exceptionally for 11 months. To ensure the comparability of financial information, pro-forma financial statements will be published as of the announcement of 2019 revenue to facilitate projections of future performance.

You can find all our press releases at: www.esi-group.com/company/press

About ESI Group

ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers replace physical prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to virtually manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future products. Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is now anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance Lifecycle, which addresses the operational performance of a product during its entire lifecycle, from launch to disposal. The creation of a Hybrid Twin, leveraging simulation, physics and data analytics, enables manufacturers to deliver smarter and connected products, to predict product performance and to anticipate maintenance needs.

ESI is a French company listed in compartment B of NYSE Euronext Paris. Present in more than 40 countries, and addressing every major industrial sector, ESI Group employs about 1200 high-level specialists around the world and reported annual sales of €139 million in 2018.

For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.

Follow ESI

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191218005336/en/

Contacts:

ESI Shareholder Relations

Florence Barré

investors@esi-group.com

+33 1 49 78 28 28

SHAN Press Shareholder Relations

Florent Alba

ESIgroup@shan.fr