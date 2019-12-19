BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

19 December 2019



BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ("the Company")

LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16



Voting Rights and Capital

19 December 2019

1 pence

19 December 2019

Kevin Mayger

Inwith the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as atits issued share capital consisted of 22,903,100 Ordinary Shares ofeach (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at, the Company held 10,030,832 Ordinary Shares in treasury 30.5% of the Company's total issued share capital including treasury shares).Shareholders should use 22,903,100 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.All enquiries:For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedCompany SecretaryTel: 0207 743 3000