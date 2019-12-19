Stockholm, December 19, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Kollect on Demand Holding AB's shares (short name: KOLL) will commence today on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm. Kollect on Demand belongs to the consumer services sector and is the 63rd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019. Kollect on Demand is a technology company that offers waste management solutions. The company's solutions are divided into two separate business areas: waste collection and waste disposal. Within waste collection, the Company facilitates services through its network-based platform. The services include collection of household waste, collection of commercial waste, container rental and disposal of refuse such as furniture, mattresses and other large objects. "This IPO is a great milestone for the company and moves us one step closer to our mission of making it simple of making it simple for customers to have waste collected and recycled globally, whilst enabling a more sustainable world," said John O'Connor, CEO of Kollect On Demand. "We welcome Kollect to the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, where it will join our vibrant consumer services sector," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "We continue to see an interest from non-Nordic companies looking to list on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden, and Kollect's listing today underlines that trend." Kollect on Demand Holding AB has appointed Mangold Fondkommission AB as the Certified Adviser. *Main markets and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Listed companies are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com