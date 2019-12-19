The new portfolio of the First North 25 index will become effective on January 2, 2020 Stockholm, December 19, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announces today the updated results of the semi-annual review of the First North 25 Index (Nasdaq Stockholm: FN25) which will become effective with the market open on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Absolent Group AB (ABSO), Akelius Residential Property AB ser. D (AKEL D), Genovis AB (GENO), Mentice AB (MNTC), Sdiptech AB ser. B (SDIP B), Surgical Science Sweden AB (SUS), Fastighets AB Trianon ser. B (TRIAN B) and Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd (VEMF SDB) will be added to the Index. Aspire Global plc (ASPIRE), BIMobject AB (BIM), CELLINK AB ser. B (CLNK B), IRLAB Therapeutics AB ser. A (IRLAB A) and Verkkokauppa.com Oyj (VERK) will be removed from the Index. The FN25 consists of the largest and most traded shares listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Companies included in the FN25 are selected through a two-step process as follows: -- The 30 largest companies measured by market capitalization are selected. -- The 25 most traded shares within this pool, measured by aggregated trading turnover over a six month period, are selected for the index. FN25 is reviewed semi-annually in January and July. The First North 25 Index constituents effective January 2, 2020 are: Embracer Group AB ser. B Sedana Medical AB PowerCell Sweden AB Smart Eye AB Stillfront Group AB Sdiptech AB ser. B Kambi Group Plc Amasten Fastighets AB SpectraCure AB Mentice AB Maha Energy AB Admicom Oyj Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB Fastighets AB Trianon ser. B Paradox Interactive AB Ovzon AB Climeon AB ser. B Surgical Science Sweden AB Minesto AB Detection Technology Oyj Akelius Residential Property AB ser. D Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd Storytel AB ser. B Absolent Group AB Genovis AB About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------------