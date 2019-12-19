AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR (MWRD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Dec-2019 / 08:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 18/12/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 70.9385 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6856319 CODE: MWRD ISIN: LU1437016972 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MWRD Sequence No.: 36373 EQS News ID: 940009 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 19, 2019 02:15 ET (07:15 GMT)