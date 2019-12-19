MYLIVN, a Munich-based social network, today announces the launch of their app, now available for iOS users globally. Mylivn has an endlessly scalable model that allows users to create multiple micro-networks and tailor the platform to their various passions. The company has received a total of 5.5 million euro across three seed rounds and is now entering its Series A financing tour.

According to a 2017 YPulse research, 72% of Millennials and Gen Z express a strong preference for personalized products and services. At the same time, young people are increasingly choosing a non-linear career path by simultaneously pursuing several different passions and juggling multiple identities in the process.

"The Slash-generation, people with multiple passions and occupations, is taking over. We see a clear demand for authenticity, uniqueness, the opportunity to make your own thing. The way social media is structured needs to reflect that. Mylivn is the raw, new place designed to serve the needs of a person with more than one passion in life," says Lars Luethke, founder of Mylivn.

Revolutionizing content sharing and private communication

Mylivn lets users createmultiple micro-networks to connect with different audiences, share their various passions and explore content in a flexible way.

Group channels each with their story, feed and map

On Mylivn, users can create an unlimited number of private and public group channels. In each of them, they can create a story, post photos and videos in a common feed, and even share their footprints on a map. Mylivn allows people to connect in an authentic way with different audiences.

Merge channels into multichannels

Multichannels are micro-networks dedicated to specific passions. They are like content playlists that each user can create by merging channels they follow. This way, content from multiple channels is shown in one go, without distractions. This function is now available for beta testers and will be officially released in January, 2020.

Connect with your surroundings, wherever you are

Mylivn's interactive map shows local posts, stories and businesses. The goal is to create a sense of place and help users stay connected to their neighborhood or city even when they are away, or to allow them to explore any new place they visit.

Explore customized content

The Explore function is what ties it all together. This is where all public posts from the community appear. Following the customization red thread, Mylivn provides the frame for Explore and lets users decide what content to see and in what category their posts will appear.

In addition, Mylivn has a timeline-based swipe-and-scroll feed, a dual story camera, 1:1 and group chats, voice messaging, and more.

"We have built a strong foundation to which we will keep adding more unique, customizable features in the coming months. In true multi-passionate spirit, we refuse to limit ourselves. Instead, we want to give our users multiple tools to create their online social universe to connect and share in a new way," says Lars Luethke.

To Download Mylivn:

Visit https://www.mylivn.com.

Visit the App Store for Mylivn's iOS version.

Android version coming in March, 2020.

Web version coming in the end of December, 2019.

About Mylivn

Founded in 2015, Mylivn is a social network for modern creative minds with multiple passions. We let people design their own social networking universe to connect and share in a way that fits all parts of who they really are. Our mission is to inspire genuine creativity and authentic connections.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191219005222/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

Ivelina Bibeva

i.bibeva@mylivn.com