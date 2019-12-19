

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A former American Airlines Mechanic has been charged with attempt to destruct an aircraft that was scheduled to take off from Miami airport. Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani, 60, of Tracy, California who worked for more than three decades for the airline, pleaded guilty to the charge.



Alani admitted that on July 17 this year, he tampered with the air data module (ADM) system of the aircraft at Miami International Airport, the U.S. attorney's office in Miami said. ADM reports aircraft speed, pitch and other critical data.



Before the aircraft's scheduled take-off from Miami, Alani had inserted a foam substance into the ADM system and used super glue to hold the substance in place, the US Attorney's Office said in a statement.



The aircraft was scheduled to depart from Miami International Airport to Nassau, Bahamas. Pilots increased power to the aircraft engines in preparation for take-off causing an error reading by the aircraft's computer related to the ADM system. The take-off was consequently cancelled. About 150 people were reportedly on board.



Alani faces up to twenty years in prison. He is currently detained and is scheduled to be sentenced in March 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX