

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's exports declined for the second straight month, while imports recovered in November, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Thursday.



Exports decreased by real 0.8 percent month-on-month in November, following a 1.2 percent fall in October.



Imports rose 0.5 percent in November, after a 3.5 percent decline in the previous month.



In nominal terms, exports decreased 1.7 percent in November and imports fell rose 1.1 percent.



The trade surplus fell to a three-month low of CHF 2.21 billion in November from CHF 2.35 billion in the previous month.



According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports decreased 3.5 percent year-on-year in November.



