NEX Exchange (NEXX) Restoration of Trading 19-Dec-2019 / 07:57 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following company has been restored to trading on NEX Exchange with effect from 07:50am 19/12/2019. The Barkby Group plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: BARK ISIN: GB00BDZ7FJ04 The Regulation Department NEX Exchange London Fruit & Wool Exchange 1 Duval Square London E1 6PW Tel: 020 7818 9767 Email: regulation@nexexchange.com Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 36397 EQS News ID: 940069 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2019 02:57 ET (07:57 GMT)