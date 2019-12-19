TFS Joins Medidata Partner Program With Rave EDC Accreditation

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TFS, a leading mid-size CRO providing clinical development solutions to biopharmaceutical companies, joins Medidata Partner Program and combines its therapeutic expertise with leading-edge technologies.

TFS has been accredited to the Medidata Rave system for electronic data capture and clinical trial management (Rave EDC). The achievement certifies the company to build databases using Medidata Rave and include this widely adopted electronic data capture and clinical data management system in its offerings. Combined with TFS long commitment to operational excellence, this innovative solution ensures each protocol is focused and streamlined to drive efficiencies.

Medidata Rave is a single platform that supports electronic data capture and clinical data management systems. This flexible architecture empowers clinical research teams to capture, cleanse, and manage study data, ensuring efficient trial execution. The tool helps eliminate complex, manual processes and deliver higher quality data for faster decision making and real-time inspection readiness. (source: medidata.com)

Speaking about the accreditation, Bassem Saleh, TFS Chief Executive Officer said: "Medidata RAVE EDC is an important addition to our offerings. We are now able to provide our customers with innovative data management, which enhances our project efficiencies-accelerating timelines while providing the highest quality. It makes our processes more agile and scalable allowing us to offer tailored and flexible solutions."

As an accredited Medidata RAVE partner, TFS provides services that leverage innovative solutions to optimize the clinical trial experience for our customers. The data platform helps reduce timelines, complexities and drives increased collaboration.

