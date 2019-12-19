EY Ripples program aims to positively impact the lives of 1 billion people by 2030

- Program will focus on scaling impact entrepreneurs, supporting the next generation and the environment

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EY announces the aim that the lives of 1 billion people will be positively impacted by 2030 through EY Ripples - the new, ambitious global corporate responsibility program. More than 1 million people across EY member firms and their communities will be mobilized globally through the program, with the aim to drive long-term change by rapidly expanding EY action in three focus areas:

Working with impact entrepreneurs around the world to scale innovative solutions to global problems.

Supporting the next generation to develop mindsets and skills to find and sustain meaningful work.

Accelerating environmental sustainability by driving adoption of business models that protect and regenerate the environment, while unlocking economic opportunity.

Carmine Di Sibio, EY Global Chairman and CEO, says:

"We live in a remarkable time in which we have unimagined tools, knowledge and skills at our disposal, and if we better utilize these, we can address many of the world's toughest social and environmental challenges. EY Ripples is a commitment to play a leadership role in the communities EY member firms operate in across 150 countries, using a wealth of talent, know-how and powerful networks to ultimately create long-term value and achieve the EY purpose of building a better working world."

Working with impact entrepreneurs

The EY organization is increasing the provision of not-for-profit consulting services for impact entrepreneurs, wherein EY people dedicate their time and skills to diverse projects that help tackle inequality and drive sustainable growth around the world.

Almost 500 EY Ripples projects have been completed by EY people so far, with each dedicated to helping scale a business that drives progress toward one or more of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. For example, projects completed in the last year have helped to:

Bring clean, affordable energy to off-grid families in Sierra Leone .

. Connect people in rural Chile to medical care via telemedicine.

to medical care via telemedicine. Provide safe sanitation for low-income communities in Kenya and India .

Owing to more than a decade of experience helping scale impact enterprises around the world, the EY organization has been invited to join TRANSFORM - a cross-sector collaboration with Unilever and the UK Department for Development (DFID), which aims to help 100 million low-income people in Africa and Asia gain access to life-enhancing goods and services by 2025.

Clive Allison, Unilever Global Director, Innovation & New Business Models says:

"Some of the best ideas and boldest actions to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals are coming from entrepreneurs and early-stage social enterprises. TRANSFORM unlocks the power of markets by bringing together the resources, creativity and collaboration to scale workable solutions, to build a brighter future for all."

Supporting the next generation to find and sustain meaningful work

EY is also expanding mentoring, coaching and educational programs focused on supporting the next generation and equipping them with transferable skills for the future of work. Through these efforts, EY people use their skills to help young people and underserved groups to succeed by conveying knowledge related to entrepreneurship, adaptability, machine learning, financial literacy and other 21st-century skills.

Beyond established EY initiatives, such as College MAP in the US and NextGen in South Africa, EY recently signed a global agreement with international youth-serving NGO JA Worldwide to expand existing EY programs to 18 countries.

Accelerating environmental sustainability

To accelerate environmental sustainability, EY will work to drive adoption of behaviors, technologies and business models that protect and regenerate the environment while unlocking economic opportunity.

Following the announcement of a new global environmental statement last year, EY has developed and is implementing detailed member firm plans to prioritize action around business travel, office energy consumption, waste and water use, and sustainable procurement.

This focus area will be extended in 2020, so that EY people, clients and collaborators can contribute to projects focused on environmental research, promotion of the circular economy and reduction of carbon emissions and plastic usage.

The EY Global Review sets out further details on EY Ripples and how EY teams are helping in creating long-term value for EY clients, people and society.

