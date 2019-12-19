Researchers from Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah University of Science and Technology claim to have developed a highly performant organic PV cell using tungsten disulfide flakes a few atoms thick. The stability of the device, however, is still to be evaluated.Researchers at Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) claim they have significantly increased the efficiency of organic solar cells by using tungsten disulfide flakes a few atoms thick. Tungsten disulfide (WS2) - an extremely slick, dry film lubricant coating which functions in harsh conditions - can be used ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...