

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks edged lower in lackluster trade on Thursday ahead of the Bank of England's monetary policy decision, due later in the day. No changes are expected but the central bank could hint of 2020 easing.



Earlier in the day, Sweden's central bank increased its benchmark repo rate by a quarter point to 0 percent as expected, making it the first in Europe to pull borrowing costs from sub-zero territory.



Meanwhile, investors largely shrugged off the vote in the U.S. House to impeach President Trump.



The benchmark DAX was down 19 points, or 0.14 percent, at 13,203 after losing half a percent the previous day.



Chipmaker Infineon Technologies was little changed despite U.S. rival Micron Technology posting better-than-expected financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended November 28. After a 'cyclical bottom', the company said it expects a recovery in 2020.



Daimler lost 1 percent and BMW declined half a percent. The automakers have decided to withdraw their joint car-sharing service from North America and cease operations in London, Brussels and Florence, effective February 29, 2020, citing rising operating costs and low ridership.



Vonovia, a residential property company, rose half a percent after announcing it has requested compulsory acquisition of the remaining shares in Hembla AB.



Telefonica Deutschland Holding was marginally lower. The company said it has agreed on spectrum lease to 1&1 Drillisch AG, affiliated to United Internet AG.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX