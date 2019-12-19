

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hillsdale Furniture LLC recalled Chadwick and Bailey five-drawer wood chests citing tip-over and entrapment hazards. The involved products are about 31,000 units sold in the United States and about 740 sold in Canada.



According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC, these chests are unstable and, if not anchored to the wall, poses serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can cause death or injuries to children.



The agency further said the recalled chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard.



This recall includes wood chests in white, mission oak, espresso and dove gray colors. The chests measure 48 inches tall by 36 inches wide by 17 inches deep. The name 'Hillsdale Furniture' is printed on a label on the back of the chest.



Manufactured in Vietnam, the chests were sold at Bob's Discount Furniture and other retailers nationwide from August 2010 through August 2019 for about $280.



The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said the customers can contact Bob's Discount Furniture or Hillsdale Furniture to receive a free repair or refund.



No injuries related to the products have been reported till date.



In recent incidents, Signature Hardware recalled Luyten Resin bath stools as they can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards.



In October, E & E Co. Ltd. had issued recall for about 1,800 units of bedroom dressers for potential tip-over and entrapment hazards. Earlier, Ridgewood Industries Inc. recalled about 1 million units of Belmont four-drawer dressers and Home Meridian recalled three-drawer chests and Corner Curio cabinets for concerns of similar issue.



In May, South Shore Furniture recalled more than 300,000 chests of drawers after a 2-year-old died when one tipped over.



