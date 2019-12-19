PRFoods

Minutes of annual general meeting

Resolutions of the annual general meeting of shareholders of AS PRFoods 19.12.2019

The annual general meeting of shareholders (the Meeting) of AS PRFoods (the Company) was held on 19th December 2019 in the conference room "Sigma" at hotel "Radisson Blu Hotel Olümpia", located at Liivalaia 33, Tallinn, Estonia.

The Meeting started at 10:00 and ended at 11:00. 14 shareholders attended the Meeting representing 72,66% of the total votes represented by all the shares with voting rights. Therefore, the Meeting was competent to pass resolutions.

The following resolutions were passed at the Meeting:

1. Approving the Company's 2018/2019 annual report

The shareholders decided to approve the annual report of the Company for the financial year 2018/2019 in the form submitted to the annual general meeting.

Voting results:

Votes No of Votes Proportion to total votes (%) In favour 27,379,671 100% Against 0 0.00% Impartial 0 0.00% Did not vote 0 0.00% Total 27,379,671 100.00%

2. Deciding on covering the loss

The shareholders decided to confirm the loss of the financial year of 2018/2019 in amount of 1 472 thousand euros and the retained earnings of 66 thousand euros as of 30.06.2019 and to cover the loss for the financial year of 2018/2019 from the retained earnings of previous periods.

Voting results:

Votes No of Votes Proportion to total votes (%) In favour 27,356,768 99.92% Against 0 0.00% Impartial 22,903 0.08% Did not vote 0 0.00% Total 27,379,671 100.00%

3. Appointment of auditor for the financial year 2019/2020 and determining auditor's remuneration

The shareholders decided to appoint KPMG Baltics OÜ (register code 10096082) as the Company's auditor for the financial year 2019/2020 and to determine the remuneration of the auditor pursuant to the agreement to be executed with the KPMG Baltics OÜ.

Voting results:

Votes No of Votes Proportion to total votes (%) In favour 27,379,671 100% Against 0 0.00% Impartial 0 0.00% Did not vote 0 0.00% Total 27,379,671 100.00%

All decisions at the meeting were adopted in accordance with the stipulations of the law and Company's articles of association.

