TerrAvion's Customer Support Gets Boost with Agronomic Expert

New Role Will Increase Customer and Partner Support to Facilitate Rapid Growth in 2020 and Beyond

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2019 / TerrAvion is pleased to announce its recent hire of Austin Schwark, joining TerrAvion as the Director of Customer Support and Senior Implementation Engineer. In this role, Austin is responsible for leading TerrAvion's Support and Implementation team, providing best in class service and support for both users and our partners.

"I've always found the intersection of technology and agriculture an exciting place to be, and I am proud to join the TerrAvion team on its mission to deliver high-quality data, functional frequency, timely delivery, and affordability to our customers & partners," says Austin Schwark, " Helping our clients achieve their goals is my number one priority."

"What makes TerrAvion special is our partner-centered strategy. We are the best in the world at collecting aerial imagery for agriculture, but we do not try to be all things to all people. Our success and leadership in the industry comes from having agronomists do agronomy and analytics partners do analytics while TerrAvion focuses on delivering the data and infrastructure that powers real agronomic solutions. Austin is one of the best agronomy + tech implementers in the business, and we are proud to have him join our team to continue to drive the expansion of our partners' digital agronomy programs," said TerrAvion CEO, Robert Morris.

Austin will head an international customer support team that provides around the clock service to TerrAvion clients. His strong agricultural background, both in work experience and education, is an additional benefit to many TerrAvion customers. Before joining TerrAvion, Austin helped customers succeed at Planet Labs for a few years. Additional work experience includes various roles at Sage Insights, The Climate Corporation, and Monsanto. He has held positions in production agriculture, customer success, crop insurance, and agricultural software sales. Austin holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from Purdue University in Crop Protection and Agricultural Economics and maintains his P&C and Crop Insurance licenses in the State of Colorado.

About TerrAvion: TerrAvion helps farms take a high-tech approach to improve yield and revenue, with the largest cloud-based aerial imaging and data analytics service for agriculture. TerrAvion provides growers from small family farms to the largest agribusinesses with current images and data that accurately detail the conditions of every acre, helping identify problems early before they impact yield. Founded in 2013, TerrAvion's investors include Merus Capital, Initialized Capital, 10x Group, and Y Combinator. For more information, visit www.terravion.com or follow @TerrAvion.

Media contact:

Ria Van Hoef

TerrAvion

510 399 8796

ria@terravion.com

SOURCE: TerrAvion

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/570717/TerrAvions-Customer-Support-Gets-Boost-with-Agronomic-Expert