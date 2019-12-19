

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks edged up slightly on Thursday as investors shrugged off the vote in the U.S. House to impeach President Trump and awaited the Queen's Speech as well as the Bank of England's meeting.



Queen Elizabeth will formally open a new session of Britain's Parliament today, with a speech giving the concrete details of what Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes to achieve in Parliament.



At 7.00 am ET, the Bank of England is set to announce the outcome of its monetary policy committee meeting as well as the minutes. The bank is expected to hold its key rate at 0.75 percent and the asset purchase plan at GBP 435 billion.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 11 points, or 0.15 percent, at 7,552 after rising 0.2 percent in the previous session.



Antofagasta advanced 0.6 percent. Twin Metals Minnesota, a subsidiary of Antofagasta, has submitted its Mining Operations Plan (MPO) for processing to federal and state agencies of the United States.



HSBC Holdings dropped half a percent as Moody's Investors Service slashed its outlook on the ratings of the bank to negative from stable.



Leisure carrier TUI lost 2 percent in the wake of the 737 Max problems that make up a portion of its fleet.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX