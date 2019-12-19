

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were little changed in lackluster trade on Thursday as investors shrugged off the vote in the U.S. House to impeach President Trump and awaited the Queen's Speech as well as the Bank of England's meeting.



Queen Elizabeth will formally open a new session of Britain's Parliament today, with a speech giving the concrete details of what Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes to achieve in Parliament.



At 7.00 am ET, the Bank of England is set to announce the outcome of its monetary policy committee meeting as well as the minutes. The bank is expected to hold its key rate at 0.75 percent and the asset purchase plan at GBP 435 billion.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was marginally higher at 414.53 after declining 0.1 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was down 0.15 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were little changed with a positive bias.



Swiss specialty chemicals Clariant rallied 2.1 percent after announcing it would sell a unit to U.S.-based PolyOne Corp for $1.6 billion.



Chipmaker Infineon Technologies gained 0.7 percent and STMicroelectronics added 0.3 percent after U.S. rival Micron Technology posted better-than-expected financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended November 28. After a 'cyclical bottom', the company said it expects a recovery in 2020.



Telecom major Vodafone Group edged down slightly after its unit Vodafone Europe B.V. entered into an agreement to sell Vodafone Malta to Monaco Telecom SAM.



Antofagasta advanced 0.6 percent. Twin Metals Minnesota, a subsidiary of Antofagasta, has submitted its Mining Operations Plan (MPO) for processing to federal and state agencies of the United States.



HSBC Holdings dropped half a percent as Moody's Investors Service slashed its outlook on the ratings of the bank to negative from stable.



Leisure carrier TUI lost 2 percent in the wake of the 737 Max problems that make up a portion of its fleet.



Daimler shed 0.8 percent and BMW declined 0.7 percent. The automakers have decided to withdraw their joint car-sharing service from North America and cease operations in London, Brussels and Florence, effective February 29, 2020, citing rising operating costs and low ridership.



