The "Strollers and Prams in United Kingdom" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Strollers and Prams Market Tracking Report analyzes the market of Strollers and Prams and the manufacturers of these products.

You get an overview of the development of the total market and the individual segments for example different product groups (Buggies, Compact, Comfort, 3 Wheelers, Systems with 3 Wheelers, Tandem, Prams, Duo Seat, Duo Carrycot, Systems with 4 or more Wheelers) which are divided into 3 price categories and distribution channels (Boutiques, Mass Market, Chain Specialised Dealers, Online Stores).

The report presents market forecasts for all segments for the upcoming three years, based on our econometric models. The Competition Analysis shows Market shares of the TOP manufacturers for the total market and for segments in term of quantity and value for the last two business years as well as rankings and changes in market shares. You also receive Information about the most important Factors of Influence concerning the market of Strollers and Prams.

Market Structure: Definition and demarcation of product groups, distribution channels and further segments

Market Drivers: Executive summary of the most important factors of influence

Total Market Analysis: Overview about the development of the total market and the individual segments as well as forecasts for the next 3 years

Competition Analysis and Market Shares: Market shares of the TOP manufacturers in terms of quantity and value for the last two business years as well as rankings and changes in market shares.

Methodology and Data Sources: The market and competitive analysis is conducted through interviewing the most important manufacturers in the respective industry. All data are cross-checked for plausibility and evaluated by means of additional sources of information. The market models and forecasts are based on economic indicator models, which are developed individually for each market. The influencing factors are analyzed by means of multivariate regression analysis and updated each year. The economic indicators and environmental data are a result of secondary research of prestigious statistical institutes and are supplemented by internal market analyses.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Structure

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definitions and Demarcation

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market at a Glance

2.2 Market Summary

3. Total Economic Environment

3.1 General Economy

3.2 Demography

4. Total Market Analysis

4.1 Market Analysis and Forecast

4.2 Competition Analysis with market shares for the total market and segments

5. Pivot-Table

