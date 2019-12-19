The "Cooling ceiling and chilled beams in Germany" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cooling ceiling and chilled beams Market Tracking Report analyzes the market of cooling ceiling and chilled beams. Cooling ceilings and chilled beams are part of an indoor climate configuration. They are usually linked with an air handling unit in order to deliver fresh air in the building and influence the temperature by radiation and convection depending on the room structure.

They are mostly made of 4 materials: Gypsum Metal Plaster and Aluminium;

The technical terms to define those products are the following ones: Cooling Ceilings and Chilled Beams are installed in Office Industry Commercial buildings and Others (e.g. public buildings );

These different areas of application are also defined by the business segments between New Construction and Renovation;

Water temperature stays low (15-20C for cooling and 40-50C for heating) compared to conventional systems and ensures one of the most optimized heating and cooling solutions;

Comfort and brand image are also quite relevant by the companies buying/installing those products.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Structure

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definitions and Demarcation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market at a Glance

2.2 Key Results

2.3 Essence

3 Business Environment

3.1 International Economy

3.2 National Economy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Construction Environment

4. Total Market Analysis and Forecast

4.1 Total Market

4.2 Customer Segments

4.3 Door Function

4.4 Resistance Type

4.5 Material Types

5. Pivot-Table

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ge0gxq

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191219005288/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900