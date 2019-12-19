KEYWORDS STUDIOS

Keywords has rounded off the year with three small acquisitions, very much in line with its stated M&A strategy: Kantan, a Dublin-based machine translation technology company (€7m); Ichi, a London-based video games creative and marketing services agency (£3.2m); and Syllabes, a Montreal-based audio recording studio (C$0.5m). Together, they have reported revenues of c €4.8m and have been acquired on a trailing multiple of c 2.3x revenues. As we approach year-end, we retain our view that Keywords remains strongly positioned as the only public games service provider at a global scale. The company's P/E rating (25.7x FY20e) reflects its leading market position, track record and potential, and should fall further as Keywords continues its buy-and-build strategy successfully.

