EVAN Group plc.: Veröffentlichung Finanzergebnisse für 2018 und Prognose: Erste positive Ergebnisse zeichnen sich ab DGAP-News: EVAN Group plc. / Schlagwort(e): Jahresergebnis/Prognose EVAN Group plc.: Veröffentlichung Finanzergebnisse für 2018 und Prognose: Erste positive Ergebnisse zeichnen sich ab 19.12.2019 / 12:02 Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. EVANGroup veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse für 2018 und Prognose: Erste positive Ergebnisse zeichnen sich ab - Investitionen in vielversprechende Entwicklungsprojekte weiterhin auf Kurs - Erste Zinszahlung für den Bond 2017/2022 aus laufenden Erträgen bedient - Bilanzstruktur bleibt anhaltend solide Valletta, 19. Dezember 2019: EVANGroup plc (EVAN) (ISIN DE000A19L426 / WKN A19L42) hat die Finanzergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2018 bekannt gegeben. Geleitet von der Vision, neue und Bestands-Immobilien in attraktiven Wohnraum für die Communities von morgen zu verwandeln, befindet sich EVAN mit einer entsprechenden Produktpipeline aktuell in der Investitionsphase. Im Zuge der fortgeschrittenen Vermarktungs- und Entwicklungsaktivitäten und nach der ersten Zinszahlung für den Bond 2017/2022 belief sich der Nettoverlust für das Gesamtjahr 2018 auf 3.119 TEuro. Dieser Anstieg gegenüber dem Nettoverlust von 1.902 TEuro im Vorjahr entspricht den Erwartungen des Managements. Die Bilanzsumme von EVAN lag zum 31. Dezember 2018 bei 114.331 TEuro und ist somit gegenüber 114.003 TEuro zum Vorjahresstichtag leicht angestiegen. Die Eigenkapitalquote lag bei 83 Prozent (Vorjahr: 86 Prozent). "Seit zwei Jahren stellen wir unser Unternehmen mit einem umfangreichen Investitionspaket neu auf und sehen unsere Strategie im bisherigen Geschäftsverlauf bestätigt. Wir liegen mit unseren Objekten voll im Plan", erklärt Dr. Michael Nave, Director und CEO der EVANGroup. "Mit unserem Fokus auf die drei Immobilien-Konzepte livinit, shopinit und sleepinit haben wir sowohl bei den Investoren als auch bei unseren Kunden und Geschäftspartnern einen Nerv getroffen." Was die Prognose für 2019 betrifft, so verbucht EVAN neben den Investitionen zunehmend auch erste Einnahmen, deshalb sollte sich der Anstieg bei den Verlusten deutlich verlangsamen. Ab 2020 rechnet das Management mit klaren positiven Effekten beim Einkommen. Über die EVANGroup plc: Die EVANGroup plc ist ein institutioneller Eigentümer und Betreiber gewerblicher Immobilien in den Top-10-Städten Deutschlands, der mit seiner langjährigen Erfahrung Wertsteigerungen in unterversorgten Marktnischen wie Micro-Living für Studenten und Berufstätige, Unterkünfte für Monteure und Arbeiter sowie speziellen Gewerbeimmobilien erzielt. EVAN tritt in die Fußstapfen der UNIMO Real Estate Holding AG, mit der die Eigentümer von EVAN in den vergangen zwei Jahrzehnten zahlreiche Transaktionen erfolgreich abgeschlossen haben. Mit einem "Best-in-Class"-Ansatz bei Unternehmensführung und Konzernstruktur fokussiert sich EVAN auf die Entwicklung und das Management von Immobilienprojekten, die speziell auf die Bedürfnisse institutioneller Anleger angelegt sind. Die EVANGroup plc baut das aktuelle und zukünftige Portfolio gewerblicher und wohnwirtschaftlich genutzter Immobilien in Deutschland auf einer Drei-Säulen-Strategie auf: livinit (Entwicklung und Verwaltung gewerblich genutzter Wohnimmobilien), shopinit (Entwicklung und Verwaltung von Nischenformaten des Einzelhandels) sowie sleepinit (Entwicklung und Betreiber von Unterkünften für Monteure). Kontakt für weitere Informationen: Dr. Charlotte Brigitte Looß NewMark Finanzkommunikation GmbH Walther-von-Cronberg-Platz 16 D-60594 Frankfurt am Main Tel.: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 63 Fax: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 19 E-Mail: IR@evan-group.com oder www.evan-group.com Important Information / Disclaimer: This publication shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe of any securities of EVANGroup Plc in any jurisdiction. Potential users of this information are requested to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions. This publication and the information contained therein are not directed at or to be accessed by persons who are residents of the United States, who are physically present in the United States, who are otherwise "U.S. persons" as defined in Section 902 of Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or who are located in Canada, Australia or Japan or any jurisdictions in which the distribution of this publication or release of such information would be unlawful. Securities of EVANGroup plc cannot be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from such registration. EVANGroup plc has not registered, and does not intend to register, any of its securities under the Securities Act or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States. This publication shall not be regarded as an investment advice or recommendation within the meaning of German Securities Prospectus Act or Directive 2003/71 /EC of the European Parliament and may not be used for an offering requiring such prospectus. EVAN Group Plc will not be responsible for the content of this document in relation to any offering which requires such a prospectus. This publication contains 'forward-looking statements'. Forward-looking statements are all statements, which do not describe facts of the past, but containing the words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "anticipate", "assume", "plan", "intend", "could", and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties since they relate to future events and are based on current assumptions and estimates of EVANGroup plc, which might not occur at all or occur not as assumed. They therefore do not constitute a guarantee for the occurrence of future results or performances of EVANGroup plc The actual financial position and the actual results of EVANGroup plc, as well as the overall economic development and the regulatory environment may differ materially from the expectations, which are assumed explicitly or implicitly in the forward-looking statements and do not comply to them. Therefore, investors are warned to base their investment decisions with respect to EVANGroup plc on the forward-looking statements mentioned in this publication. 19.12.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: EVAN Group plc. St. Christopher Street 168 VLT 1467 Valletta Malta E-Mail: info@evan-group.com Internet: www.evan-group.de ISIN: DE000A19L426 WKN: A19L42 EQS News ID: 940227 Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service 940227 19.12.2019 ISIN DE000A19L426 AXC0146 2019-12-19/12:02