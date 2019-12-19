The British company, which has tested its liquid air energy storage technology in the U.K., says it is preparing to deploy its first plant on U.S. soil. Highview claims its CRYOBattery is half the price of utility scale lithium-ion storage.British liquid air energy storage company Highview Power has announced plans to bring its CRYOBattery tech to the U.S. Highview yesterday revealed plans to develop a liquid air storage plant with a capacity of at least 50 MW in northern Vermont, with the proposed facility able to store eight hours of energy, for a 400 MWh storage capacity. The press release ...

