The Textile Rental Services Market Tracking Report analyzes the market of textile rental services and the companies of this sector You get an overview of the development of the total market and the individual segments such as different product groups (work wear, protective clothing, clean room textiles, washroom services, Linen, Industrial Wipers, Dirt-Catcher Mats, etc. slight differences between countries) and different customer segments (Industry, Trade, hotel and gastronomy, healthcare, public sector, Food Processing, Services, Metal Industry, etc. slight differences between countries).

The report presents market forecasts for all product segments and regions for the upcoming three years, based on our econometric models. The Competition Analysis shows Market shares of the TOP manufacturers for the total market and by different segments in term of quantity and value for the last two Sector years as well as rankings and changes in market shares. You also receive Information about the most important Factors of Influence concerning this market.

1)Market Structure: Definition and demarcation of market segments

Market Drivers: Executive summary of the most important factors of influence

Total Market Analysis: Overview about the development of the total market and the individual segments as well as forecasts for the next 3 years

Competition Analysis and Market Shares: Market shares of the TOP companies in terms of quantity and value for the last two Sector years as well as rankings and changes in market shares. (Total market and segments)

Methodology and Data Sources: The market and competitive analysis is conducted through interviewing the most important companies in the respective industry. All data are cross-checked for plausibility and evaluated by means of additional sources of information. The market models and forecasts are based on economic indicator models, which are developed individually for each market. The influencing factors are analyzed by means of multivariate regression analysis and updated each year. The economic indicators and environmental data are a result of secondary research of prestigious statistical institutes and are supplemented by internal market analyses.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Structure

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definitions and Demarcation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market at a Glance

2.2 Market Summary

3. Sector Environment

3.1 National Economy

3.2 Demography

3.3 Textile Environment

4. Total Market Analysis

4.1 Market Analysis and Forecast

4.2 Competition Analysis with market shares for the total market and segments

5. Pivot-Table

