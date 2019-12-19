NexusTek's Customer Upgrade Rate Above National Average for Windows EOL

National MSP Pushes for 100% Compliance on Windows Upgrades as Cyber Threats Loom Large for Unsupported Systems in January 2020

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2019 / NexusTek, a top national cloud, managed IT services and cyber security provider (MSP), announced today that as of Q4 2019, 70 percent of their clients have upgraded to Windows 10 OS and Windows Server 2011 or higher. The Denver-based IT firm is closing the gap for SMB customer upgrades as the End of Life deadline approaches for Microsoft Windows 7 OS and Server 2008 R2.

NexusTek has prioritized implementations and upgrades for the largest business sector targeted by cyberattacks - small and midsized businesses - before Microsoft terminates patching and software support. It is widely known that hackers are gearing up to target new vulnerabilities with unsupported Windows 7 OS and Server 2008 R2. January 14, 2020 marks the last day of support for Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 - both service packs one and two. Windows Server 2008 operators are already denied access to ongoing updates and new features; this lifecycle status will conclude security patches.

Scott Ray, COO at NexusTek said, "We've been here before with Windows Server 2003. In 2015, when Windows Server 2003 reached its extended security EOL, approximately 53 percent of companies were still running at least one instance of Windows Server 2003 and the wormable variants of WannaCry found their target in the unsupported systems. In 2019, NexusTek campaigned heavily to customers on the dangers of running systems and applications that have passed their end of support date as cyber threats increase in volume and complexity. We work with partners like HPE to prioritize upgrade projects and our customers know that NexusTek is their trusted advisor on the best security practices for their business."

Due to the volume of targeted attacks on unsupported environments, an RDP bug merited Microsoft stepping in with numerous patches - including wormable variants of BlueKeep vulnerability - well after the end of support date. BlueKeep takes the form of a remote code execution bug allowing attackers to execute malicious software at the heart of Windows operating systems - including Windows 7, Windows XP, and Windows 2000. The WannaCry ransom worm that spread ransomware to at least 120,000 systems worldwide in a matter of hours due to unsupported Windows XP and Server 2003, also required Microsoft to step in with patches in 2017.

