Donnerstag, 19.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

PR Newswire
19.12.2019 | 12:16
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 18

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 18 December 2019 were:

208.78p  Capital only (undiluted)
214.63p  Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1.        Following the buyback of 15,000 ordinary shares on 18th December
2019, the Company has 22,888,100 ordinary shares in issue excluding 10,045,832
shares in treasury.

2.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the
holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following
confirmation the company has gone into administration.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
