The Facility Services Market Tracking Report analyzes the market of Facility Services and the companies of this sector.

You get an overview of the development of the total market and the individual segments for example different customer segments (11 types such as commercial, retail, industry, healthcare, etc.) or service types and sub-services types such as Technical/HARD (5 Sub-Service types), Infrastructural/SOFT (6 Sub-Service types) and Entrepreneurial (5 Sub-Service- Types). All kind of services are divided into 3 big segments, namely Technical (Hard), Soft and Entrepreneurial.

The report presents market forecasts for all product segments and regions for the upcoming three years, based on our econometric models. The Competition Analysis shows Market shares of the TOP companies for the total market and for each segment in terms of value for the last two business years as well as rankings and changes in market shares. You also receive Information about the most important Factors of Influence concerning this market.

Market Structure: Definition and demarcation of segments

Market Drivers: Executive summary of the most important factors of influence

Total Market Analysis: Overview about the development of the total market and the individual segments as well as forecasts for the next 3 years

Competition Analysis and Market Shares: Market shares of the TOP 10 companies for the last two business years as well as rankings and changes in market shares.

Methodology and Data Sources: The market and competitive analysis is conducted through interviewing the most important manufacturers in the respective industry. All data are cross-checked for plausibility and evaluated by means of additional sources of information. The market models and forecasts are based on economic indicator models, which are developed individually for each market. The influencing factors are analyzed by means of multivariate regression analysis and updated each year. The economic indicators and environmental data are a result of secondary research of prestigious statistical institutes and are supplemented by internal market analyses.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Structure

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definitions and Demarcation

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market at a Glance

2.2 Market Summary

2.3 Porters Five Forces

3. Total Economic Environment

3.1 General Economy

3.2 Demography

3.3 Outsourcing Tendencies

3.4 Construction Environment

3.5 National Economy

3.6 Public Expenditure

4. Total Market Analysis and Forecast

4.1 Total Market and Segments

4.2 Competition Analysis for the total Total Market and Segments

5. Pivot-Table

