Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2019) - Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE, a cloud-based music collaboration and performance tracking platform, today announced the expansion of its distribution software to include Spanish, German, French and Japanese versions.

While the Play MPE platform for recipients has been available in numerous languages for years, Play MPE has added Spanish, French, German and Japanese versions to its distribution suite of tools. Expanded distribution languages were added to accommodate major label requests and will make it easier to expand usage of Play MPE in more jurisdictions.

"We are very happy to continue to build on the industry's leading global music marketing platform," said Fred Vandenberg, Play MPE's CEO. "With a growing global presence, it is imperative that Play MPE provide a seamless experience for our global partners, regardless of where they are in the world."

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE (www.plaympe.com), provides music collaboration and performance tracking platform to efficiently and securely promote, distribute, receive and discover pre-released promotional music releases. The platform is used by the world's largest record labels and thousands of independent artists and record labels in six continents.

