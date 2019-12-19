InterestSpring LLC: Dr. Edmond Zlotea, a Chiropractor in Dothan, Alabama, Now Offers Disc Decompression Therapy

"Dr. Z" and his Staff Also Provide a Wide Variety of Other Chiropractic Services at MedPlus Gentle Chiropractic & Acupuncture

DOTHAN, AL / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2019 / Dr. Edmond Zlotea, a.k.a. "Dr. Z," a Chiropractor Dothan residents can rely on for his effective and gentle services, is pleased to announce that he is now offering disc decompression therapy (DDT). Dr. Z is the Founder of MedPlus Gentle Chiropractic & Acupuncture.

To learn more about how disc decompression therapy works and how it can be a non-surgical and non-invasive way to get much-needed relief from lower back pain, sciatica, neck pain and more, please check out https://AlternativeDoc.net/Spinal-Decompression/.

As Dr. Z noted, he understands that the vast majority of his patients want to rid themselves of their often-debilitating discomfort without the additional pain and high cost of surgery.

This knowledge has inspired Dr. Z to constantly be on the lookout for new procedures and services that he can provide to his valued patients. Now, with the addition of DDT, he is pleased to offer a gentle, non-invasive, non-surgical and state-of-the-art therapy that can provide relief without surgery.

"DDT utilizes simple, yet sophisticated equipment manufactured by the leading rehabilitation equipment manufacturer in the United States and is one of the most popular decompression systems worldwide," noted a spokesperson for MedPlus Gentle Chiropractic & Acupuncture, adding that DDT is a leading non-surgical alternative for disc related syndromes of the lumbar and cervical spine.

There are three phases of DDT therapy, the spokesperson said. The first is performed on a specially designed table with the patient lying in a face-up position. The patient will be fitted with a wrap-around harness, which will allow the unloading of the spine and discs by the traction motor.

"The computer-controlled traction device is programmed to deliver a gentle stretching force to the spinal vertebra. This force is delivered directly to the harness system," the spokesperson noted.

Once the patient's pain is under control, he or she will enter phase two, which focuses on stabilization and rehabilitation. During phase three, Dr. Z and his team will create an in-office and home-based exercise program that will help support the patient's return to good health.

Dr. Z also offers Alternative Medicine and Functional Medicine, which uses extensive bloodwork and DNA stool tests to figure out what is keeping patients feeling sick.

Dr. Edmond Zlotea has provided Alternative Medicine, Acupuncture and Chiropractic care for more than 20 years. In that time, he has helped thousands of people with all types of problems including insomnia, digestive disorders, pain, thyroid problems, fatigue, hormone disturbances, and even cancer. In his clinic, he and his staff look for the root cause of their patients' health disharmony. For more information, please visit https://AlternativeDoc.net/.

