

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production grew unexpectedly in November, while producer prices fell for second straight month, figures from the Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.



Industrial production rose 1.4 percent year-on-year in November. Economists had expected a fall of 1.3 percent.



Manufacturing output also edged up 0.2 percent annually in November.



Among the main industrial groupings, production of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply grew 14.4 percent and those of water supply, and mining and quarrying rose by 5.3 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production gained 5.4 percent year-on-year and rose 1.5 percent from the previous month.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production fell 5.8 percent in November.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the producer price index edged down 0.1 percent year-on-year in November, following a 0.3 percent decrease in October. Economists had expected a 0.2 percent rise.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.2 percent in November, following a 0.6 percent decline in the previous month.



