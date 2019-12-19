Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 18-December-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 376.37p INCLUDING current year revenue 382.02p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 370.45p INCLUDING current year revenue 376.10p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---