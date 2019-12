WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IAC (IAC) and Match Group (MTCH) announced an agreement to separate Match Group from IAC.



The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020 and result in IAC and Match Group becoming two independent public companies.



'The transaction will give IAC shareholders direct ownership of Match Group while capitalizing IAC to pursue new opportunities and enabling management to focus on undervalued assets within IAC,' IAC said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX