Donnerstag, 19.12.2019

WKN: A2AD2Q ISIN: DK0060696300 
Frankfurt
19.12.19
08:02 Uhr
10,570 Euro
-0,180
-1,67 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.12.2019 | 13:05
182 Leser
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Scandinavian Tobacco Group: Major shareholders announcement

-Company Announcement

No.15 2019

Copenhagen, 19 December 2019

Major Shareholder's Announcement With reference to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act (kapitalmarkedsloven) it is hereby announced that FIL Limited has informed Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (the "Company") that funds administered by companies within FIL Limited as of 2 June 2017 controlled shares in total amounting to less than 5% of the company's share capital, and FIL Limited exercised less than 5% of the voting rights. The Company received the notification thereof on 18 December 2019.
For further information, please contact:Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations, phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.comMedia: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications, phone: +45 5084 7211 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

Attachment

  • Company Announcement no 15 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7445389a-d753-445d-995a-68e7d5d26503)
