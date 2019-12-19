Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Advances Corporate Sustainability Leadership in 2019

Reduces Carbon Footprint to Zero through Offset Purchase Program

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today its milestones achieved in 2019 to advance its environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices as part of its company-wide commitment to sustainability. Nasdaq's ESG efforts were successfully reflected both in its work with corporate clients as well as within its own operations.



"Our commitment to ESG - including our carbon footprint reduction program - mirrors our commitment to our clients and the communities in which we serve," said Evan Harvey, Global Head of Sustainability at Nasdaq. "As more clients and companies search for sustainable business products and processes, we not only try to meet that need, but anticipate it. The world is changing - as are market and institutional investor expectations - and companies will continue to adapt in order to create long-term value and a meaningful contribution to all their stakeholders."

Nasdaq's listed companies have a deep tradition of innovation, responsibility, and dedication to sustainable practices, with an average of 76% of companies listed on our U.S. and European exchanges reporting on at least one ESG metric on an annual basis1.

Nasdaq's 2019 ESG highlights:

Corporate & Community Efforts Initiative Description ESG Reporting & Engagement Nasdaq accelerated its engagement and expanded disclosures with key stakeholders in the investment community, including leading ESG research providers. Increased transparency and improving fundamentals resulted in an 18% rise in Nasdaq's Sustainalytics ESG score in 2019 (https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/NDAQ/sustainability?p=NDAQ), the largest among its peer group.



ESG Oversight Nasdaq's board of directors reconstituted its Nominating & Governance Committee to include oversight of Nasdaq's corporate responsibility, including environmental and social initiatives. Committee renamed in December 2019 as the " Nominating & ESG Committee (http://ir.nasdaq.com/static-files/acb0278d-8216-4bb8-9add-c882b39e3cbe)," underscoring board-level commitment to ESG.



Carbon Neutrality Nasdaq achieved carbon neutrality2 across all business operations through the purchase of carbon offsets and renewable energy certificates.



Stakeholder Advocacy Signed the Business Roundtable's "Statement on the Purpose of a Company" letter; Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman committed to deliver value to all stakeholders (https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/purpose-corporation-should-driven-adena-friedman/).



LGBTQ Equality Named " Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality (http://ir.nasdaq.com/news-releases/news-release-details/nasdaq-named-best-place-work-lgbtq-equality-human-rights)" by the Human Rights Campaign's 2019 Corporate Equality Index.



ESG Index Inclusion Named to the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (https://business.nasdaq.com/mediacenter/pressreleases/1809661/nasdaq-named-to-dow-jones-sustainability-north-america-index-for-the-third-consecutive-year) for the fourth consecutive year.



Employee Wellness Nasdaq Philadelphia office awarded WELL Gold Certification and Nasdaq Client Experience Center in New York awarded LEED Gold Certification.



Volunteer Events 220 employee volunteer events, logging 4,165 service hours with more than 500 Nasdaq participants.



Diversity Initiatives Reinforcing our commitment to diversity in meaningful ways - achieving 30% female participation on our board of directors and signing the United Nations' CEO Statement of Support for the Women's Empowerment Principles (https://business.nasdaq.com/mediacenter/pressreleases/1699686/nasdaq-commits-to-further-empower-women-in-the-workplace)



Educational Support Committing more than $1M in grants and donations to organizations in the U.S. and abroad through our Educational Foundation (https://www.nasdaq.com/Nasdaq-Educational-Foundation) and Nasdaq GoodWorks (https://www.nasdaq.com/GoodWorks) program





ESG Services & Solutions Offering Description Nasdaq Center for Corporate Governance Established global information and research hub (https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/governance-center) in 2019 to accelerate the understanding of emerging corporate governance and sustainable business practices through insights and research.



Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network Launched the Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network (https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/fixed-income/nasdaq-sustainable-bond-network), a global, publicly available web-based platform designed to improve transparency in the market for green, social and sustainability bonds.



ESG Advisory Program Consultative solution (https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/how-your-company-can-build-a-robust-esg-strategy-with-nasdaq-esg-advisory-program-2019-09) designed to assist IR professionals with attracting long-term capital and enhancing value creation via a capital markets-focused ESG foundation.



ESG Reporting Guide Published updated and expanded our ESG Reporting Guide (https://www.nasdaq.com/ESG-Guide) to support public and private companies globally on a voluntary basis who aim to incorporate ESG reporting into their existing reporting processes.



ESG Footprint Launched a new ESG data product, measuring the global sustainability effect of individual securities (https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/esg-footprint) and designed to help retail investors make more sustainable investment decisions.



Sustainable Debt Market In October, the Nasdaq European Sustainable Debt Market (https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/listing-of-sustainable-bonds) surpassed 200 listed instruments, fueled by strong demand from both issuers and investors looking to allocate funds in a more sustainable direction.



ESG Index Futures Milestone In October, trading in the OMXS30 ESG Index Futures reached one million contracts (https://www.nasdaq.com/press-release/nasdaqs-european-esg-future-surpasses-one-million-contracts-2019-10-10) since its launch in 2018; the first exchange listed ESG index future in the world.



eVestment ESG Data eVestment's ESG data now includes asset flows data on over 975 firms globally, with over 8,000 strategies constituting $26 trillion in AUM managed with ESG considerations.



ESG Data Portal The Nasdaq ESG Data Portal (https://www.nasdaq.com/sustainability/offerings/ESG-Data-Portal), launched in 2018, now has ESG data from 303 companies across all ICB sectors. The Portal is a centralized distribution point that offers institutional investors access to standardized ESG data from Nordic listed companies.





Nasdaq is committed to long-term ESG advocacy, oversight, and philanthropy to engage with stakeholders at all levels. Nasdaq's philanthropic impact has generated millions of dollars in value, through a combination of employee donations, corporate matching, and employee volunteer hours since the launch of our GoodWorks initiative in 2015. With a renewed market emphasis on long-term value creation, we regularly host ESG-related webinars, in-person events, and small-scale workshops for clients to enhance their communications with the investment community.

To learn more about Nasdaq's corporate responsibility and sustainability commitments, visit: www.nasdaq.com/sustainability .

____

1 Nasdaq ESG Reporting Guide (May 2019)

2 For calendar year 2018



About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq, on Twitter @Nasdaq , or at www.nasdaq.com .

Nasdaq Media Contacts:

Will Briganti

Erik Granström

-NDAQF-