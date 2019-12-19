Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Schnitzer Steel Releases Fiscal Year 2019 Sustainability Report Source: Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

LOS ANGELES -- GRESB Names Kilroy Realty North American Office Leader in Sustainability for Sixth Year in a Row Source: Kilroy Realty Corporation

WASHINGTON -- Internet Society Foundation Announces $300,000 in Grants for Projects That Promote the Benefits of the Internet Source: Internet Society

TYSONS, Va. -- TEGNA Foundation and Stations Strive to Be a Force for Positive Change in Local Communities Source: TEGNA Inc.

SEATTLE BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Symetra Pledges $250,000 to GSBA Scholarship Fund Source: Symetra Life Insurance Company

NEW YORK HYDERABAD, India -- In Its First Investment Into Indian Clean Energy, Bank of America Extends 356.5 Crore INR (50 Million USD Equivalent) Local Currency Revolving Credit Facility to Fourth Partner Energy Source: The Rise Funds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Bank of America Announces Additional Week of Museums on Us Source: Bank of America

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Standard Charitable Foundation Announces Five Grants to Nonprofits Source: The Standard

SPRINGFIELD, Va. -- Interstate Van Lines Joins Wreaths Across America to Honor Our Nation's Fallen Heroes Source: Interstate Moving Relocation Logistics

PARIS -- Teleperformance Recognized by Kincentric as a 2019 Best Employer in Multiple Countries Source: Teleperformance

DALLAS -- Mary Kay Advances Commitment to Global Female Empowerment at United Nations Global Compact Gender Equality Forum Source: Mary Kay Inc.

MCLEAN, Va. -- Hilton Expands Food Donation Initiative to Nearly 300 Hotels in Time for the Holidays Source: Hilton

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Hexion Partners With "TreesLouisville" on Beautification Program Source: Hexion Inc.

