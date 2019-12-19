

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States removed sanctions on Latvia's second largest sea port after the Baltic country's government removed a corrupted oligarch from its ownership and took its control.



The U.S. Treasury Department said on Wednesday that its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) removed sanctions imposed on the Ventspils Freeport Authority.



The port of Ventspils is an Ice-free, deep-water sea port located in Ventspils on Latvia's Baltic coast. By cargo turnover it is one of the busiest ports in Baltic Sea.



Ventspils is a strategically important route for Belarus to transport its oil exports.



On December 9, OFAC had imposed sanctions on the Ventspils Freeport Authority and its Chairman Aivars Lembergs, who is charged with corruption allegations.



Following this, the Latvian government passed legislation effectively ending Lembergs' control of the Ventspils Freeport Authority, and appointed four representatives to supervise its administration.



Lembergs resigned as the Chairman of the Freeport Authority's Board of Directors.



U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary Justin G. Muzinich said the U.S. government applauds the Latvian government's swift response to Lembergs' designation. 'This delisting of the Ventspils Freeport Authority underscores our commitment to work closely with our partners to combat corruption,' he said in a statement.



The U.S. Government took action against Lembergs according to the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, which targets perpetrators of serious human rights abuse and corruption.



In the wake of lifting the sanctions, transactions involving U.S. persons and the Ventspils Freeport Authority were unblocked.



